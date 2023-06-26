HARRISBURG — As a new $125 million Pennsylvania grant program for home repairs gets underway, demand is expected to be overwhelming and supporters are calling for the state legislature to make the one-time funding permanent.

Homeowners in three rural counties, however, won’t be able to receive any of the money. Local officials in those areas did not apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development to receive the funding and their share was reallocated among the 64 counties that did.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

