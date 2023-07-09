NORTHUMBERLAND — Motorists are advised that a resurfacing, bridge preservation and ADA accessible sidewalk upgrade project is set to begin Monday, July 10, on Routes 11 (Water Street) and 147 in Northumberland Borough.

Beginning on Monday contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime will begin base repairs, followed by milling work on northbound Water Street in Northumberland Borough, from King Street to C Street. This work will be performed between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.