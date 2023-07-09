NORTHUMBERLAND — Motorists are advised that a resurfacing, bridge preservation and ADA accessible sidewalk upgrade project is set to begin Monday, July 10, on Routes 11 (Water Street) and 147 in Northumberland Borough.
Beginning on Monday contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime will begin base repairs, followed by milling work on northbound Water Street in Northumberland Borough, from King Street to C Street. This work will be performed between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The week of July 17, the contractor will begin constructing new ADA accessible sidewalks and curbs at intersections of Orange and Hanover streets. Work will also occur on Route 147, from South Second Street to the bridge that spans Shamokin Creek. This work will be performed between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Beginning Sunday, July 30, night work begin and will be performed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday thru Friday.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime is the prime contractor for this $ 2.3 million resurfacing, bridge preservation, and ADA upgrade project. Once resurfacing is completed, the contractor will install pavement markings and signing upgrades throughout the project area.
This project is expected to be completed by late September, weather permitting.
