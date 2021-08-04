SUNBURY — Anew Geisinger ConvenientCare, available for walk-in care, recently opened at 1151 N. Fourth St., in the Sunbury Plaza. It accompanies the relocated Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury Clinic, and marks a $3.6 million investment.
Staffed by advanced practitioners, the walk-in clinic provides care for anyone age 1 and older. ConvenientCare clinics are the best place to go for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains and minor cuts. Geisinger ConvenientCare Sunbury is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.
Along with ConvenientCare's walk-in access, Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury offers same-day and next-day appointments. Laboratory and X-ray services are available for patients at either clinic.
