LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Are School District (LASD) has released its preliminary budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
The $40 million budget has total expenses estimated at more than $39.9 million, and a $16,757 balance. The budget accounts for an increase in state revenue, an increase in earned income tax collections, an increase in assessed property values, and an increase in real estate taxes by 4.7%.
“The 4.7% increase in real estate taxes will likely come down before the board finalizes the budget,” Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild said, “The final budget should be wrapped up in early June.”
The board also presented Cathy Moser with a contract for her new role as superintendent.
Effective Oct. 14, the contract states Moser shall receive a salary for the 2022-2023 year of $166,000.
Under the new contract Moser shall receive an annual increase in salary in an amount equal to 2% of her then-current annual salary, which shall be provided on July 1, 2023, and July 1 of each subsequent year of the agreement.
The board approved the revision of the assistant superintendent position as it continues to search for an individual to fill the position.
The board also approved the COSTARS quote for a new 2024 multi-purpose band/food truck from Sunbury Motors, in the amount of $58,146.
Fairchild said the band truck will be ordered and hopefully the truck will be delivered by August. The board also approved a request to have the Green Dragon Foundation pay for the band truck.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.