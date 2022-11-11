LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Are School District (LASD) has released its preliminary budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

The $40 million budget has total expenses estimated at more than $39.9 million, and a $16,757 balance. The budget accounts for an increase in state revenue, an increase in earned income tax collections, an increase in assessed property values, and an increase in real estate taxes by 4.7%.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

