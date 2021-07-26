DEWART — No serious injuries were reported Monday afternoon after a vehicle struck a porch and gas line at an intersection where a slew of crashes have occurred in recent years.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department was called to at around 12:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Routes 405 and 44 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for a reported two-vehicle crash. Responders arrived on scene to report finding one vehicle struck the side porch of a house, also causing a gas line to rupture.
There were no reports of serious injuries. The front of the same house sustained extensive damage in 2014 after it was struck by a driver who reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. A number of other crashes have occurred at the same intersection in recent years.
In addition to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, firefighters from Milton, Pennsylvania State Police and UGI were working on scene.
At around 2:30 Monday afternoon, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department was dispatched to Interstate 180 eastbound, near the Lycoming County line, after receiving reports of a tractor-trailer crash with individuals possibly entrapped inside of the vehicle.
Police had not issued a report on the crash as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.