LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University has announced its fall semester dean's list.

To be named to the list, students must obtain a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic course work, subject to letter grade evaluation.

Local students named to the list include:

Collin Benfield of Mifflinburg

Emily Boudeman of Turbotville

Kelsey Brown of Watsontown

Vincent Emery of Watsontown

Raymond Farr of Montgomery

Jorge Guillen of Watsontown

Alayna Hemphill of Watsontown

Nicholas Hornig of Mifflinburg

Ethan Hoy of Millmont

Breanna Joseph of Lewisburg

Joshua Keefer of Lewisburg

Kaylee Koshinski of Ranshaw

Kelly Kratzer of Montgomery

Garrett Ressler of Laurelton

Noah Snare of Millmont

Tanner Walter of New Columbia

Amirah Williams of Lewisburg

