LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University has announced its fall semester dean's list.
To be named to the list, students must obtain a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic course work, subject to letter grade evaluation.
Local students named to the list include:
Collin Benfield of Mifflinburg
Emily Boudeman of Turbotville
Kelsey Brown of Watsontown
Vincent Emery of Watsontown
Raymond Farr of Montgomery
Jorge Guillen of Watsontown
Alayna Hemphill of Watsontown
Nicholas Hornig of Mifflinburg
Ethan Hoy of Millmont
Breanna Joseph of Lewisburg
Joshua Keefer of Lewisburg
Kaylee Koshinski of Ranshaw
Kelly Kratzer of Montgomery
Garrett Ressler of Laurelton
Noah Snare of Millmont
Tanner Walter of New Columbia
Amirah Williams of Lewisburg
