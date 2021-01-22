MILTON — As part of a $4.8 million Department of Labor and Industry (LI) grant, the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) Direct Care Workers Heroes Project has been awarded a $1.2 million Direct Care Worker Training Grant (DCWTG).
The project recruits, trains, hires and retains valued employees who wish to enter and proceed along a nursing and healthcare career path.
“DCW Heroes will provide opportunities for individuals seeking training and employment in the direct care service and nursing career pathway," said Kerri Kubalak, CSIU Direct Care Workers Heroes Program manager. "It will provide access to quality specialized training that will increase the skills that benefit the individuals they serve.”
The grant will be used to increase and retain well-trained direct care workers, expand the labor pool and reach into underserved communities. It will facilitate 540 trainees in Bradford, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming counties.
“Direct care workers not only serve their patients, they are also a true lifeline for families struggling to provide their loved ones with quality care,” said LI Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “These training grants are a win-win for the workers who will get new skills and the patients in their care.”
The DCWTG programs will operate through September 30, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.