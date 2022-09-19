Soroptimists hold first meeting of new term

The SUN Soroptimist Club recently held its first meeting of the new club year. Members include, front and from left, Sarah Weir, Bev Bayer, Susan Jones, Debbie Reichenbach, Karen Gehers and Rose Weir. And rear, Diane Savidge, Teresa Hoffman, Glenda Tressler and Tasha Herald.

 Provided by Tasha Herald

SELINSGROVE — The Soroptimist International Club of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties recently held its first meeting of the new club year at Marzoni’s in Selinsgrove.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization of women in 130 countries and territories with a mission of providing the lives of women and girls with access to education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

