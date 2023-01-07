WEEKENDER: TIME to DIG collaborative campaign

MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) and DIG Furniture Bank (DIG) have launched a collaborative three-year capital campaign for regional advancement.

The announcement was made during the fifth annual TIME Bash by George Venios, executive director of TIME, and Emily Gorski, executive director of DIG.

