TURBOTVILLE — PennDOT recently reported a portion of the Susquehanna Trail, Route 1007, in Delaware Township would be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to roadwork.
The segment, between Rovendale Drive and Route 54, was closed to facilitate the rebuild of the Warrior Run School District complex by a contractor. Work will proceed weather permitting.
