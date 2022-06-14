LEWISBURG — William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) officials noted this week that some new ambulance memberships did not arrive in time for expiration of 2021-22 membeships at the end of May.
Harold E. Erdley Jr., WCEC captain, followed up a previous release by noting they were mailed second class from Pittsburgh and arrival for all members may take a few weeks.
Erdley thanked the community for its patience and added that 2021-22 memberships would be honored until members have a reasonable opportunity to resubmit.
