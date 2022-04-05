WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College music department will hold its seventh annual Music Gala — showcasing select ensembles from the College — at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23,at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport. The event is free and open to the public.
Included in the gala will be the Lycoming College Concert Choir and Chamber Choir, performing works by Brahms, Schubert, Sweelinck, Stroope and Gjeilo, under the direction of Daniel J. Hall, assistant professor of music at Lycoming.
Under the direction of William Ciabattari, associate professor of music and chair of the department, the Lycoming College Community Orchestra — featuring students, faculty and other professional musicians from the region — will perform Symphony in D minor by Cesar Franck. The college’s band will perform works by Markowski, Leemans and others.
“Our annual Music Gala celebrates the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work by every member of our choirs, orchestra, and band,” said Ciabattari. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to listen to outstanding musical performances and take advantage of what the College has to offer.”
For more information, visit www.lycoming.edu/music/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.