SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is partnering with Bucknell University and Susquehanna University to offer virtual tutoring sessions for students in PreK through 12th grade.
The virtual tutoring sessions offer up to two hours per week of tutoring over Zoom.
College student tutors from Susquehanna and Bucknell receive training and close staff supervision.
The program offers tutoring in the following subjects: Reading/early literacy, math, science, literature/english. and history. Pre-k options are limited to reading, early literacy and math.
Parents, or students over 18 years old, can sign up at https://forms.gle/SgGdp4SnsamxWed8A or on the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.