Watsontown Police Department Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — A 13-year-old boy was cited after he allegedly brandished a kitchen knife and threatened to kill another person.
Police said the incident occurred at 3:51 p.m. Feb. 27 in Watsontown, Northumberland County. The teen was charged with terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering the welfare of another and simple assault. He was turned over to Northumberland County Juvenile Probation.
Hit and run
WATSONTOWN — A 25-year-old Allentown man was cited with careless driving and accidents involving damage to unattended property following a crash and damage in the 300 block of Spruce Alley, Watsontown.
Jeremiah Bauza was cited.
Disorderly conduct
WATSONTOWN — Debra Tickle, 69, of Watsontown, was cited after police responded to a report of a disturbance at 5:22 p.m. Feb. 24, in the 200 block of East Eighth Street.
Tickle was again cited with disorderly conduct when police responded to a report of a disturbance at 6:46 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 200 block of East Eighth Street, police noted.
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. horse/buggy (injuries)
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Several people were reportedly injured when a vehicle collided with a horse and buggy at 9:10 a.m. Feb. 26 along Pleasant Grove Road, north of Dietrich Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
According to troopers, a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Christie L. Leach, 62, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south when it attempted to pass a horse and buggy driven by Lisa D. Zimmerman, 26, of Mifflinburg, and struck the left rear corner of the buggy, causing Zimmerman and two passengers to be ejected from the buggy. There were four children passengers in the buggy, ages 1-5, and all were treated at the scene, as was Zimmerman.
Leach will be cited with overtaking vehicle on left.
1-vehicle crash
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Danville man sustained a suspected minor injury when his vehicle crashed into an embankment and rolled onto its drivers side at 3:44 p.m. Feb. 27 along I-80 westbound, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jason J. Madara, 36, was traveling west when it went out of control when Madara fell asleep, left the south shoulder, struck a guide rail, went back across both travel lanes, exited the north shoulder, struck and embankment and rolled onto its driver’s side. Madara was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
He will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Dissemination intimate image
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Watsontown boy was arrested for an alleged incident at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 along Fairmont Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
The Childline referral was investigated by state police and victims were listed as a 14-year-old Dewart girl and 15-year-old Watsontown girl.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A physical altercation between a resident and staff member resulted in charges against both, troopers noted.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:05 p.m. at North Central Secure Treatment Unit, 13 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. A 16-year-old Lancaster girl was charged with aggravated assault and Sean Taylor, 33, of Bloomsburg, was charged with simple assault.
State Police At Selinsgrove Burglary
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Shamokin Dam woman returned home to find the rear door to his residence ajar and lights inside the residence turned on.
The alleged incident took place between noon Feb. 20 and 10:28 p.m. Feb. 27 along South Old Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Devon Heeter, 20, of Middleburg, allegedly stole a prescription bottle belonging to a Middleburg woman.
The alleged incident took place at 4:11 p.m. Feb. 27 at 630 Hackenburg Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Jacob Berge, Kayla M. Berge, Jake Berge to Jake Berge, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Irene M. Brennan, Irene M. Brennan guardian, James F. Brennan by guardian to Irene M. Brennan, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Woodruff Dynasty trustee, Richard G. Scheib trustee to Three Bros Camp LLC, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Christoper B. Sullivan irrevocable trust, Christopher B. Sullivan trustee to Kushaljit Singh Dhesi, Mary Stephanie Dhesi, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bryan Delsite, Jennifer Delsite to Patrick Ryan Fogel, Maranda Marie Hallstrom, property in Union Township, $1.
• Pauline Streett to Kevin R. Beachy, Mary J. Beachy, Verlyn J. Beachy, property in Buffalo Township, $477,000.
• David L. Peachey, Elizabeth R. Peachey to Rachel B. Thompson, property in Lewisburg, $190,000.
• Joseph Z. Hoover to Luke Weaver Hoover, Ada Mae Hoover, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy R. Harris, Todd M. Harris, Emily N. Harris to Todd M. Harris, Emily N. Harris, property in Union Township, $1.
• Harley L. Becker, Elizabeth A. Becker to Elizabeth A. Becker, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David F. Straub estate, Rodney Straub executor to Michael Doran Sr., Terrie Doran, property in Kelly Township, $227,000.
• Richard H. Diehl Jr., Tamela Janeen Diehl to Francis C. Soges, property in Union Township, East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard F. McClure Jr., Margaret Ann McClure to Robert Cobban Dewar, property in Lewisburg, $1.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Information, 12:21 a.m., South Seventh Street; traffic warning, 1:49 a.m., South Sixth and St. Catherine streets; phone call request, 4:46 a.m., State Police at Selinsgrove; family dispute, noon, North 12th Street, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 12:10 p.m., North Third Street; motorist assist, 2:11 p.m., Westbranch Highway, Cardinal Street; motorist lockout, 3:10 p.m., North Derr Drive; harassment, 4:59 p.m., Meadow Run Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 6:17 p.m., Buffalo Road and Matlack Avenue; traffic warning, 8:04 p.m., St. Mary and North Seventh streets.
• Saturday: Be on the lookout, 1:17 a.m., Mount Carmel police; overdose, 3:26 a.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 6:33 a.m., North Derr Drive; complaint, 10:04 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic control/issue, 11:05 a.m., Market and Fourth streets; property issue, 12:30 p.m., Cherry Alley between Third and Fourth streets; information, 1:34 p.m., police headquarters; fraudulent identification, 4:57 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 6:29 p.m., Market Street; domestic, 9:51 p.m., Wedgewood Drive, East Buffalo Township.
• Friday: False business alarm, 5:13 a.m., Reitz Boulevard; traffic control/issue, 7:15 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; traffic control/issue, 7:45 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; theft, 9:12 a.m., South Water Street; 911 hang up, 12:47 p.m., Dekalb Lane, East Buffalo Township; property issue, 1:06 p.m., Hufnagle Park; dispute, 4:03 p.m., Market Street; non-reportable accident, 3:48 p.m., North Water Street; complaint, 6:07 p.m., Brown Street; traffic warning, 9:17 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; false/check identification, 10:51 p.m., Market Street.
• Thursday: Attempt to locate, 7:40 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; assist fire/EMS, 7:52 a.m.; parking complaint, 9:24 a.m., South Fifth Street; attempt to locate, 10:09 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; complaint, 12:42 p.m., Buffalo Road; dispute, 4:50 p.m., Essex Place; complaint, 5:01 p.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic contact, 7:01 p.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; animal issue, 10:19 p.m., Hillcrest Lane, East Buffalo Township.
