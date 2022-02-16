MILTON — Changes to the Milton Area School District’s Health and Safety Plan adopted during Tuesday’s school board meeting will limit the amount of contact tracing the district will be conducting.
Following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said households will only be notified by the district that a school-aged child has been exposed to a student with COVID-19 if the individual who tested positive also lives in that house. She acknowledged that families should already be aware of the exposure by the time they are contacted by the district.
While the student who tested positive will be required to quarantine, Keegan said it will now be at the discretion of the parent or guardian whether to quarantine other school-aged children living in the home.
Prior to the vote, board member Dr. Alvin Weaver said the changes are being made in order to meet criteria related to state funding the district receives.
By a 5-4 vote, the board approved the 2022-2023 preliminary budget. Voting in favor were President Christine Rantz, Vice President Andrew Frederick, and members Weaver, Brett Hosterman and Ken Snyder. Voting against were Joshua Hunt, Lindsay Kessler, Eric Moser and Stephanie Strawser.
As it stands, the budget includes $38.5 million in expenditures and $37.9 million in revenue, with the deficit being covered by money available in the fund balance.
Previously, Business Administrator Derrek Fink said the budget assumes the board will ultimately opt to raise taxes to the maximum 4.7% permitted by law.
Work on the budget is expected to continue through March and April, with a final vote on the budget scheduled for May 17.
Prior to the vote, Frederick stressed the budget represents a starting point, with additional changes likely to be made.
“For the first time in years, we are starting out in a much better place than previous years,” he said. “We have time to close that gap.”
The board heard from Ken Walls, a White Deer Township resident who expressed concern about increasing taxes.
“The taxes need to be cut,” he said. “I’m not begrudging the teachers their salary. They work hard.”
Both Rantz and Keegan thanked Walls for his comments.
The board approved a statement of charges being brought against an unidentified staff member. It was noted the statement entitles the employee, who is a member of the teacher’s union, to a hearing.
Following the meeting, Keegan explained the charges are not filed through the court system. Instead, she said they are tied to the employee evaluation process. She could not comment any further on the matter due to it involving an employee.
Lyle Brouse, of The Laundry Room of Milton, was granted approval to hold a community carnival Sept. 11-18 on land the district owns in the area of Center Street, with proceeds to be donated to the district’s capital campaign. This will mark the second year for the carnival.
It was noted during the meeting that the district will continue to evaluate options to potentially sell that property or donate the land to another community entity.
High school Co-Principal Andrew Rantz spoke to the board on Act 158 graduation requirements, which will have to be met by students, beginning with the Class of 2023.
In addition to meeting all local graduation requirements, Rantz said students will have to meet the requirements offered in one of five pathways: Keystone Pathway, Composite, Pathway, CTE Pathway, Alternate Assessment Pathway and Evidence Based Pathway.
With the Keystone Pathway, Rantz said students will have to pass the algebra, biology and literacy components in the Keystone Exams.
For a student opting for the Composite Pathway, Rantz said they must pass one of the three areas of the Keystone Exams, and score no less than basic in the other two areas.
“Between those two pathways, we will see 75% of our class meet their graduation requirement,” Rantz said. “There are elements of this act that are very appropriate for our students.”
With the CTE Pathway, Rantz said students must be enrolled in a technical program and receive an industry-based certification, or have their teacher certify they are expected to pass their course final exam. Other criteria which students could utilize to meet the CTE Pathway requirement include providing evidence they will entering a career field in their path of study, or attending a post-secondary school for continued education in that area.
With the Alternate Assessment Pathway, Rantz said there are a variety of exams which students can take, and must pass. The Evidence Based Pathway will provide students with various options to pass tests and attain industry certifications.
Rantz said the district will be closely monitoring its students to make sure they meet the required criteria to graduate.
“Kids will know where they stand, families will know where they stand to meet one of these (requirements),” he said.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following coaches: Andrew McNeal, boys tennis, $2,214; Mattison Ishman, head boys track, $7,697; Bryan Walter, assistant boys track, $4,429; Janna Bond, assistant boys track, $2,214; Wally Blair, $2,214.50, assistant boys track; Rod Harris, head girls track, $7,697; Patrick McCarthy, Joe Stahley, E. Bing Pursel and Brad Rocco, all assistant girls track, $2,214.50 each; Jeff Bower, grade seven-eight girls soccer, $3,048; Brett Ballo, grade seven-eight boys soccer, $3,048; W. Chip Rearick, head baseball, $5,525; Dave Reiner and Chad Lytle, assistant baseball, $2,214.50 each; Taylor Batman, head softball, $5,525; Greg Edinger, assistant softball, $4,429; Brandee Krall, eighth-grade field hockey, $3,048; and Jessica Fuschetti, seventh-grade field hockey, $3,048.
• The following resignations and retirements: Lynn Maynard, first-grade teacher at White Deer Elementary, effective Jan. 21, 2022, 24 years with the district; Traci Thomas, social worker, effective Feb. 6, 2022, 10 years with the district; Mary Hynan-Nicoll, high school secretary, effective Dec. 22, 2021, six months with the district.
• Hiring: Carrie Davister, high school secretary, $15.79 per hour, effective Feb. 16.
Sadie Scholl, a fifth-grade student at White Deer Elementary School, was named February Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The following high school students were recognized: Jenna Carl, Rotary Student of the Month; and Janea Bergey, Outstanding Senior.
Matthew Edinger, a high school paraprofessional, was named the Panther Pride award winner.
The meeting included a one-hour executive session to discuss personnel matters, negotiations and security issues.
