Was the crowd really chanting “let’s go Brandon?” I have my doubts, though it was completely inaudible on television.
Over the years, the Talladega Superspedway has had a history of producing bizarre events. The latest in a long line of strange circumstances occurred Saturday.
Tate Fogleman scored his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at the track, followed by Brandon Brown notching his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win.
Given Talladega’s history of producing “one-hit wonders,” neither of those drivers will likely win again. Hopefully first-time Cup winner Bubba Wallace avoids that same fate, although I’m not so sure he’ll ever celebrate a second win.
It was during Brown’s interview which NASCAR was thrust into a national controversy.
As he was speaking on the front stretch to NBC’s Kelli Stavast, Brown said “let’s go dad,” in tribute to his father, as he drives for a family owned team.
A mob of fans in the stands soon started chanting something which Stavast interpreted on air as “let’s go Brandon.” Apparently, the traditionally unruly Talladega fans were actually chanting “F*** Joe Biden,” which has become common at sporting even in certain areas.
A right-wing, conspiracy-theory driven website quickly blasted Stavast, stating she was creating a lie to protect Biden and hide what the fans were really stating.
Although I can’t say for certain that’s not what occurred, I have been inside a race track — in close proximity to the victory celebration and away from the grandstands — at the conclusion of a NASCAR race. Given everything taking place, and all the noise which occurs, I believe Stavast really couldn’t make out what the fans were stating.
At one point during the interview, Brown appeared to embrace the chants, apparently also interpreting what the crowd was saying as “let’s go Brandon.”
In addition to being in a location where it would have been very difficult to hear what was taking place in the stands, Stavast had headphones on her ears so she could hear the interviewee, as well as directors and others involved in the broadcast. Those headphones are designed to drown-out external noise.
I’m fairly certain what occurred on air was not a left-wing conspiracy to cover up the chants of out-of-control fans. After all, those involved with NASCAR traditionally support the Republican party.
Talladega has a history of its fans getting a little rowdy. I particularly remember a year in which some of those in the grandstands starting tossing bottles at Jeff Gordon’s car as he celebrated a victory.
Brown is very clever when it comes to marketing. I’m willing to bet he turns the “let’s go Brandon” controversy into something that will draw in extra funding for his low-budget team.
The bizarre weekend at Talladega — from three underdog first-time winners to vulgar political chants from the crowd — is the latest in a series of colorful events which have occurred at the speedway over the years.
According to legend, the track is built on an old Indian burial grounds, and the natives are restless and still haunting the property.
The track’s first NASCAR Cup race in 1969 was won by Richard Brickhouse after most of the series regular competitors boycotted the event over what they felt were unsafe tire conditions. The victory was the only one of Brickhouse’s career, and since that time a slew of other drivers in various divisions have claimed their only victory at the track.
In fact, after once finishing second in a NASCAR Cup race at Talladega the late John Andretti — who had yet to win a race in NASCAR’s top division — famously quipped that he was glad his first win didn’t come at Talladega, as the track’s first-time winners are cursed.
Alabama native Davey Allison scored his first-career Cup victory at Talladega in 1987, and died as a result of injuries sustained in a helicopter crash at the track in 1993.
Numerous fans have also died at the track over the years.
Driver Larry Smith was killed in a wreck which occurred during the Aug. 12, 1973, race at Talladega. Later in that event, Bobby Isaac suddenly pulled off the track and announced his immediate retirement from racing.
Isaac said he pulled off as he heard voices telling him to do so or something bad would happen. He did return to compete in 19 more races over the next two years. However, he died at age 45 on Aug. 14, 1977, after collapsing while at a late-model stock car race in Hickory, N.C.
The multiple bizarre circumstances which unfolded at Talladega this past weekend should not surprise anyone familiar with the track’s haunting history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.