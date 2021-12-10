MIFFLINBURG — The 32nd Mifflinburg Christkindl Market opened Thursday evening for the first of three days of German-inspired food, entertainment, history and crafts.
Christkindl will continue from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 along Market Street and other locations in Mifflinburg.
There is no charge for entry, but organizers noted donations may be made at the Market Street entrances. They would help defray the cost of producing the event which is coming off a one-year hiatus.
Larry Mitchell, “town crier,” announced the start event from the base of its iconic pyramid at the center of the market area. Garrett Franck, a student, donned a cape and top hat to assist Mitchell who has been a solo act for many years.
The two cleared a path for a procession of Mifflinburg Area High School band members who also heralded the opening of the festival. They were joined by familiar Old World holiday figures.
Among them were St. Nicholas, and Jingle Boy, also known as RaShaun Fordyce, a bell-covered harlequin-like character. Though raised in Lewisburg, Fordyce said it was his first time at the annual market.
Belsnikel, a fur-clad bearer of gifts, also made an appearance. German lore has it that Belsnikel also carried a switch which could be used on children who misbehaved.
Though there was no traditional Mifflinburg Christkindl in 2020, organizers anticipated and have seen a renewed interest in the event. The interest was reflected in the addition of new vendors and ample attendance on opening night.
The Market’s companion city for 2021, Cologne (Germany), was also known for a large holiday market of its own. The famed Cathedral of Cologne, resting place for the relics of the “Three Kings,” is depicted on the local market’s holiday ornament.
Live entertainment will be hosted at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, Orthodox Presbyterian Church, the outdoor stage, St John’s United Church of Christ and Winterfest at the Elias Center for the Performing Arts.
Children’s activities will be at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum (Reindeer and St. Nicholas today), Kinder World and at puppet shows.
Numerous comfort stations and tented eating areas will also be provided. Visit www.oldchristkindl.com for more information.
