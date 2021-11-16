MIFFLINBURG — Parents or grandparents who had book reports due during their junior high years will no doubt be familiar with the Mifflinburg Area High School fall play.
“Cheaper by the Dozen,” dramatized by Christopher Sergel from the book by Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 18- 20, at Mifflinburg Area High School. Tickets for the three-act production will be available at the door.
Different from the 2003 screen remake, the stage play is a true to the original book read by generations of students and grownups. Frank Gilbreth Sr. (Noah Hurst), a famed efficiency expert, believes a family can be run like a factory. Lillian Gilbreth (Cassidy McClintock), is a true partner with her husband in everything except discipline. The couple has 12 children, hence the familiar title.
“Cheaper by the Dozen” is not only the love story of the mother and father, but also the young love of the oldest children. Emily Seebold (Anne Gilbreth), the oldest daughter, called the role one of self-discovery.
“I am relating a lot of my character to myself and my own parents’ relationship,” Seebold said. “And for my siblings, (Anne) is breaking away so they can also be independent, push the boundaries, but not too much.”
McClintock mused that bearing 12 children in the 1920s or before must have been difficult considering how different things were. But she noted that having that large a family could be a challenge at any time period.
Similarly, Hurst said the script has scenarios and lessons which are timeless.
“A lot of the plot deals with a parent and a child,” Hurst observed. “The child wants to go off and do their own thing and be their own person. Any teenager, any parent can relate to that story.”
Director Pat Wagner said it would be a great show and noted how good it was to be back in person on stage with no restrictions on audience size.
“It is a classic feel-good show,” Wagner said. “It makes us think about family and individuality. It has great morals and is uplifting.”
Other Gilbreth children include Ernestine (Griffyn Kresovich), Martha (Natalie Harvey), Frank (Tyler Gianjulio), Bill (Logan Hackenberg), Lillian (Kyra Zechman), Fred (Ethan Allen), Dan (Evan Stimmel) and Jackie (Charlie Wetzel).
Housekeeper Mr. Fitzgerald (Beck Dick), Dr. Burton (Michael Lesher), Joe Scales (Beck Dick), Miss Brill (Elliana Girton, Larry (Harrison Abram) and “The Gilbreth $5 Dog” (Odin Allen) will also appear.
