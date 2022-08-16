It's the onion, stupid
Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

This slaw is the Goldilocks of coleslaws. It’s slightly sweet, but not too sweet. Slightly creamy, but not too creamy. Juicy, but certainly not too wet. It has a bite, but not too sharp. The only category where it doesn’t compromise is texture: It’s very crunchy. After all, a crispy, crunchy slaw is non-negotiable.

I have fiddled for years to find the right balance of, well, see the qualities above. This slaw is pretty darn close — thanks, I believe, to a key ingredient: grated onion with its juices. It manages to bind this simple slaw together and provide the elusive je ne sais quoi that compels you to take another (and another) bite.

