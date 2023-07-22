LEWISBURG — A spot where anyone can visit to get trimmed and pampered is celebrating 85 years in business.
Owner Deanna Bordner said the shop has changed hands over the years, but the main purpose remains the same.
"We are a full-service salon and offer everything from cuts and trims, to facials, nails, and full body waxing," said Bordner.
The shop was opened in 1938 by John Farley, at 533 Market St., and has moved several times over the past 85 years.
From 1948 through 1956, the business moved was located at 403 Market St. In 1957, it moved to 21 S. Fourth St.
In 1978 John Farley sold the business to Aaron and Rena Herman. In 1986, it moved to 1614 West Market St.
In 1990, Rena Herman sold the business to Kay Long. From 1994 through 2016, the shop was located at 100 Reitz Blvd.
In 2011, Long sold the business to Angela Clark, and in 2016 the address changed to 190 Brookpark Circle.
In 2022, Angela Clark sold the business to it's current owner.
Over the years, services offered have been added.
"At first the business went from an old ladies salon to what it is today; a full service salon which has expanded a lot," said Bordner. "It's crazy to think that I'm only the fifth owner of this business over the past 85 years, and to even watch it grow in the six-and-a-half years since I've worked here, it's amazing."
Massaging is planned to be added next summer.
"That's one of the main things people have been asking for." Bordner said, adding that one of her current employees is undergoing training in massage and is expected to be certified by next summer.
"We want the Swirl Shop to be a one-stop shop for beauty care and relaxation. We offer a relaxing atmosphere. We also offer snacks, coffee and water," said Bordner. "Our team is very much like family; one big team that strives to make a customer feel at home. Many of our customers feel like family because they've been with us for so long."
Bordner has added three employees to the business: Vernice Aikey, nail tech; Rachael Trelinski, alternative healing practitioner, and Paula Bingaman, cosmetologist. They join Amanda Carr, salon manager/ cosmetologist; Jen Deivert, cosmetologist; and Laurie DeLong, Cosmetologist.
An open house to celebrate 85 years in business is scheduled to be held from noon to 4 p.m. today.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
