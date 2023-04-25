Mya Grob

Mya Grob, daughter of Jonna Grob, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during Monday’s school board meeting, as Principal Michael Freeborn held the microphone for her.

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Middle School is expected to have an environmental abatement project conducted this summer — which will include removing asbestos tiles from middle school classrooms — as part of a renovation project slated at the school.

“The project that we’re talking about right now is going to remove the asbestos tile for the middle school classroom quarters this summer. And it will be done while there are no students in the building. And it will be done to all the rules and regulations for asbestos removal,” said board President Doug Whitmoyer.

