TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Middle School is expected to have an environmental abatement project conducted this summer — which will include removing asbestos tiles from middle school classrooms — as part of a renovation project slated at the school.
“The project that we’re talking about right now is going to remove the asbestos tile for the middle school classroom quarters this summer. And it will be done while there are no students in the building. And it will be done to all the rules and regulations for asbestos removal,” said board President Doug Whitmoyer.
At Monday night’s meeting, the board approved a a notice of intent to award bids to Sargent Enterprise, Inc., the apparent low bidder for the project, contingent upon receipt of bonds, insurance, and other conditions set forth in the bid documentation, in the amount of $186,424.
The board also approved a notice of intent to award bids to Spectra Contract Flooring, the apparent low bidder for the middle school floor finishes project, contingent upon receipt of bonds, insurance, and other conditions set forth in the bid documentation, in the amount of $328,422.
An approval was also given to Lecce Electric, the apparent low bidder for the middle school electrical project, at $106,480.
A number of safety issues were raised concerning the new Warrior Run Elementary School and athletic fields.
Jay Heater, during public comment, raised a concern about the walkway leading from the parking lot to the second floor of the elementary school, noting that the guardrail seemed too sharp and too easy for children to climb.
“Maybe it meets all government regulations but it’s not very kid safe,” said Heater. “You spent millions of dollars on a beautiful building…and you put up the cheesiest guard protection for these kids on a walkway.”
Greg Watson, athletic director, gave a presentation about potentially installing safety nets to protect people from foul balls flying between the softball field and baseball field and vice versa. A representative of All Sports Enterprises, the company that put the turf on the fields, offered two potential solutions.
“He gave an idea of extending the fence between the two fields up to, it would be 40 feet on the baseball side and 30 feet on the softball side. The cost of doing that came in at $63,350,” said Watson.
The estimated cost for extending the fence only on the softball side was $34,760.
Whitmoyer said the board will likely bring the matter up for a vote next month.
During a period of public comment, Jennifer Rempe and Clarissa Paige stated their opposition to the district’s adoption of the PATHS and EMOZI Curriculum at a cost of $5,122.68.
“I would like the school board to consider a 30-day review period for any and all curriculum that is to be implemented,” said Rempe. “I would like it to be known that I am against any and all social and emotional learning curriculum.”
“As a parent and a member of this community, I strongly oppose the implementation of the proposed curriculum,” added Paige. “I urge the school board to reject the curriculum changes.”
The board voted to approve the curriculum, with Gail Foreman being the only board member who voted no. Linda Shupp was not present at the meeting.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring: Kayla Markley, math teacher, $52,495; and Jacob Rees, mat teacher, $52,495.
• The following coaches: Derrick Zechman, varsity football, $5,600; Joe Bowman, assistant varsity football, $3,600; Gary Meehan, assistant varsity football, $3,700; Jeremy Betz, assistant varsity football, $3,600; Jack Galer, junior high football, $3,150; Rob Ryder, girls soccer, $3,710; Elizabeth Klees, field hockey, $3,510; Katie Snoddy, varsity field hockey, $2,610; Corey Dufrene, varsity cross country, $3,900; Kip Hoffman, assistant cross country, $2,610; Scott Hoffman, assistant cross country, $2,340; Rodney Keiser, golf, $3,510; Mercedes Zettelmoyer, varsity cheerleading, $3,610; Cricket Gresh, junior high cheerleading, $2,160; Steve Davis, strength and conditioning, $6,500; Chris Emory, strength and conditioning, $6,600.
• The purchase of interactive flat panels from Educate-Me.net for the middle and high schools, $38,301.57.
Mya Grob was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.