WILLIAMSPORT — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) recently welcomed Mary Alice DeCoursey, a certified nurse-midwife, to the ob-gyn team at UPMC Williamsport.
DeCoursey earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Loyola University (La.), a master’s in nursing from Case Western Reserve University and a Nurse-Midwifery Certificate from the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing in Hyden, Ky. She is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.
“Many women may think midwives can only support them through childbirth. However, we offer so much more,” said DeCoursey. “While we do support women in their birthing journey, we also provide comprehensive health care services and support to women in every phase of life, from the teenage years to the golden years.”
DeCoursey recently began accepting new patients and referrals at Susquehanna Health OB/GYN, 740 High St., Suite 1004, Williamsport. To schedule an appointment, call 570-321-3300. For more information about ob-gyn services visit UPMC.com/OBGYNNCPA.fff.
