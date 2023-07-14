BVRPD

LEWISBURG — An 18-year-old Montgomery woman has been charged with multiple abuse of care counts after she and a 17-year-old co-worker allegedly took inappropriate photos and videos of senior citizens they were charged with caring for.

Madison Cox, of Pinchtown Road, has been charged with 17 counts of abuse of care as the result of alleged incidents which took place between Dec. 13 and April 18 while she was employed at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Farley Circle, Lewisburg.

