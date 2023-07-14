LEWISBURG — An 18-year-old Montgomery woman has been charged with multiple abuse of care counts after she and a 17-year-old co-worker allegedly took inappropriate photos and videos of senior citizens they were charged with caring for.
Madison Cox, of Pinchtown Road, has been charged with 17 counts of abuse of care as the result of alleged incidents which took place between Dec. 13 and April 18 while she was employed at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Farley Circle, Lewisburg.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg, by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Gary Heckman.
Court documents indicate the 17 year old was also charged, although the counts aren't specified as they were filed in juvenile court.
Heckman wrote in court documents that he was alerted by officials in the Montgomery Area School District that a 17-year-old student who worked at the memory care center was found to have explicit photos and videos on his phone depicting residents at the center, where he worked.
According to court documents, the 17 year old was reported by the mother of another student he allegedly showed the images to.
"One of the videos allegedly depicted (an) elderly female and (the 17 year old) asking 'are you high?'" court documents state. "The student also alleged that he also observed a photo of another patient who had fallen down."
Montgomery Principal Dr. Joseph Stoudt told police he requested to see the phone belonging to this 17 year old student.
"Dr. Stoudt noticed what was described as an approximately 7-second video of what appeared to be an elderly male laying in bed... and someone pinching the person's nose closed," court documents state.
The phone was secured and turned over to police, who reported finding "numerous video clips or photos of disturbing images of elderly people who were nude or partially nude."
Heckman said he contacted Heritage Springs Executive Director Tammy Speece, who confirmed that both the 17- year-old boy and Cox — his classmate — were employed by the facility.
Speece told police that she suspended the boy from his employment due to the investigation.
With Speece's help, Heckman wrote in court documents that he was able to identify Cox as appearing in numerous images on the student's phone.
"There are numerous videos of patients who appeared to have defecated on their selves or in their beds," Heckman wrote, in court documents. "There are also images of patients who appeared to have fallen to the floor and possibly unresponsive. In some of the images and/or videos the patients appeared to be distraught or not cognizant of what is occurring."
Under questioning, Cox told Heckman she had been suspended from her job due to the investigation.
Court documents state Cox initially denied knowledge of the photos, until they were shown to her.
"Cox stated that she knew (the 17 year old) was taking videos and/or photos of the residents of the facility and that she was aware that it was a violation of policy," Heckman wrote, in court documents. "Cox admitted that she took some of the inappropriate photos and or videos."
She allegedly admitted to saving some of the photos taken by the 17 year old to her Snap Chat account.
"Cox could not give a valid explanation as to why she was involved in the incidents with the juvenile," Heckman wrote.
Among the images outlined in court documents as being taken by the two suspects are:
• A 69-year-old woman sitting on a toilet with no pants.
• An 82-year-old woman with a brief or diaper over her head.
• A 91-year-old woman with a shirt pulled over her head while she was on the toilet.
• A 93-year-old woman with their breasts exposed.
• A 100-year-old man sitting on a toilet with no pants on.
• Cox "tormenting/harassing" a 73-year-old woman with a necklace/beads.
• Cox in a photo with a nude 87-year-old woman.
According online court records, a preliminary hearing for Cox has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 24 before Rowe.
