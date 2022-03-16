SELINSGROVE — How to identify a career dream was among the topics presented to high school girls who gathered for a conference Tuesday at Susquehanna University.
“Dream It, Be It,” sponsored by Soroptimist International of Snyder. Union and Northumberland Counties attracted students from the region selected by their guidance counselors. Locating resources, self-care and dressing for success were among the topics presented and discussed.
State House Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) opened the conference by revealing that she had no idea what she wanted to do after high school. She noted that older siblings seemed to be well on their way to establishing careers at the time, and her dad was a teacher.
Schlegel-Culver told the group that speech pathology was her first major on entering college. But she switched to political science after realizing in the first semester that she had no real interest in speech pathology.
Serving people, Schlegel-Culver said, turned out to be something she was really good at and led to working for a State House member before being elected herself.
Angela Hummel and Kelly Buckley served as co-chairs for the event. Hummel’s presentation was titled “Dream with Confidence,” while Buckley helped sum up the conference at its conclusion.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez, also spoke.
Anisha Robinson, a Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) junior, was among students chosen for attendance.
“I want a little bit of a confidence boost,” Robinson said. “I also want to learn more about the business world and put myself out there a little more.”
While many students said careers in health fields were appealing, Madison Mather of Selinsgrove was more interested in art or an English degree and hoped to meet people similarly inclined.
“I love to read and write,” the high school sophomore said. “I’ve been told many times that I am a really good writer.”
Cadence Kratzer, a Selinsgrove Area High School junior, said attendance seemed like a good opportunity to advance her education.
Lura Good, of Hanna Radio, served as emcee.
