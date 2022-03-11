LEWISBURG — The March meeting of Lewisburg Borough Council has been postponed.
Ordinarily scheduled for the third Tuesday of the month, council will instead meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 in council chambers at 55 S. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
The postponement was due to the lack of a quorum of elected officials, according to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert. He noted members associated with Bucknell University, on spring break, may be out of town.
The borough added that anyone requiring special assistance may make arrangements by calling 570-523-3614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.