ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities’ recently updated its website and online self-service options make it easier than for customers who are struggling to pay their utility bills to get the help they need.
With an updated design and intuitive navigation, pplelectric.com allows customers to handle everyday transactions — like making a payment, starting and stopping service, reporting an outage, managing energy use, and much more — without having to pick up the phone. In addition to those features, customers who are falling behind on their monthly bill can find, apply, and qualify for assistance programs and payment arrangements to get them back on course.
To get started, customers will need to sign up for an online account by visiting PPL Electric’s website and clicking on “Sign in.” From there, customers choose “Create new web profile” and follow the prompts. In three quick steps, they’ll be up and running.
Once signed in, customers can click, “Get Help Paying.” After answering a few questions about their household and financials, they’ll be given recommendations on the programs that will benefit their family most and information on how to apply online.
Customers who meet income eligibility requirements can apply for the following programs online: The OnTrack payment plan, Operation HELP, and WRAP, a program that offers free energy-efficiency products and services.
Through other online resources, customers can also find information and application instructions for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF).
For more information, visit pplelectric.com/billhelp.
