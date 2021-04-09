LEWISBURG — Discussion of a charter school funding reform resolution continued at the Thursday night meeting of Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors.
The resolution, previously discussed by directors, was drafted by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA). It sought relief from the legislature from tuition payments for charter schools, a budgetary issue exacerbated during the pandemic.
Board members previously weighed whether an endorsement of the PSBA resolution indicated wise stewardship of taxpayer money or could be seen as a deterrent to school choice. The discussion, which included whether the board should take sides in political issues, continued at their latest meeting.
Director Dr. Virginia Zimmerman observed one of the primary functions of the board was to pass a spending plan which could include changes to the property tax rate.
“The extraordinary amount that we as a district pay and that other districts pay due to the flaws in the cyber-charter funding formula does make it our business,” Zimmerman said. “We try very hard to not place too much of a burden on the taxpayers in this community, and I think we have an obligation on a matter that speaks directly to that.”
Director John Rowe asked fellow directors to ponder whether there was a difference between asking for cyber-charter reform or other requests, such as passing a state budget on time or reforming the state school employee retirement system.
Director Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero said the PSBA resolution was not politically charged in and of itself, but acknowledged its political consequences.
Director Cory Heath said the board should advocate for reform but was unsure by what mechanism.
Director Lisa Clark said signing any resolution would set a precedent as a political move.
“Then we are picking and choosing which ones we are going to sign after that,” Clark said. “That’s where it becomes more of, maybe if not politically based on the content, but looks political to people because we pick and choose. We are not lobbyists, we are a school board.”
Clark suggested the board meet with state legislators.
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, said there were still concerns among families about going back to in-person school as the pandemic continues. His pondered whether support of the PSBA resolution would appear to be an attack on families who have chosen other options.
Fetzer was asked to find out the availability State House Rep. David Rowe (R-85) and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and schedule a visit to a board meeting or select presentation.
