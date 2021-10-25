State Police At Milton Rollover crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle rollover crash closed Route 15 in both directions Saturday afternoon.
Troopers reported the crash occurred at 4:32 p.m. along Route 15 at Poplar Avenue, Gregg Township, Union County. Route 15 was closed in both directions for several hours while the crash was being investigated, police noted. No further information was released.
State Police At Montoursville Motorcycle crash
SALLADASBURG — One motorcyclist was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, after two motorcycles collided at 12:16 p.m. Oct. 21 along route 287, north of Church Street, Salladasburg, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Michael W. Rierson, 69, of Shickshinny, was traveling north on a 1998 Harley-Davidson Softtail when it struck the rear of a 2002 Honda Goldwing driven by J.M. Plevyak, 68, of Bloomsburg, as the Honda slowed for a signaled right turn. Both riders were wearing helmets. Rierson was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. He was issued a warning for following too closely, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 21 along Route 405 at Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
According to troopers, a 2007 Jeep Compass driven by Jacqueline A. Lewis, 42, of Hughesville, was traveling attempting a left turn from the middle lane onto Boak Avenue when it was struck by a northbound 2019 Honda CRV driven by Craig R. Tallman, 62, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted.
Lewis will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman sustained a possible injury following a two-vehicle crash at 6:17 p.m. Oct. 22 along Northway Road at the on ramp to 1-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Carolina M. Engel, 87, of Wiliamsport, was traveling north when it attempted a left turn onto the onramp and was struck by a southbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Leanne C. Wheeland, 60, of Montoursville, troopers noted. Engel sustained what police described as a possible injury. Both drivers were belted.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged hit and run at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 21 along Westminster Drive in the parking lot at Sheetz, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Latasha Bell 3rd, 18, of Williamsport, backed from a parking stall and struck a legally parked 2015 Toyota Sienna, then fled in an unknown direction, police reported. Bell was cited with drivers required to be licensed and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, police noted.
