KRATZERVILLE — A Kettle Soup Cook will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, located just outside of Selinsgrove on Route 204.
Turkey corn and beef vegetable soup will be available for purchase beginning at 11:30 a.m. The soup will be prepared in kettles. All proceeds will support the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.