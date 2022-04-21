SUNBURY — The Sunbury YMCA will be kicking-off its Vision of Our Mission 2022 Annual Campaign with a virtual auction to be held at noon Friday, April 29.
The Sunbury YMCA Vision of Our Mission 2022 Annual Campaign allows the Y to make a difference by continuing to serve the needs of the community.
To view the auction items for the The Bidding For A Better Tomorrow Virtual Auction, visit https://sunburyymca.rallyup.com/sunbury-ymca-2022.
