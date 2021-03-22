State Police At Stonington DUI/drug possession
SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and drug possession following a traffic stop at 8:31 p.m. March 17 along South Franklin Street, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Charges against Shihee Lane, 26, are pending toxicology tests and results from a search warrant, troopers noted. During the stop, troopers said Lane was suspected of DUI-controlled substance and taken into custody on an active warrant. Drug-related items were allegedly seized during the stop as well, police noted. A 2014 Chevrolet Impala was involved.
SHAMOKIN — Following a traffic stop, troopers arrested Damien Charriez, 33, of Shamokin, for DUI and possession.
Troopers said a 2002 Ford Taurus was stopped at 11:35 p.m. Feb. 17 along West Independence and Anthracite streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — A Scranton man was cited after a two-vehicle crash at 4:18 p.m. March 10 along South Susquehanna Trail, north of Old Trail Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
A 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Rakesh Neupane, 29, of Scranton, was traveling south in the left lane when it allegedly sped past a witness, then struck the right rear of a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Mary Elizaveth Lahr, 39, of Halifax, 39, as it attempted to speed by on the right.
No injuries were noted and belts were worn. Neupane will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed and the crash remains under investigation, police noted.
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:53 a.m. March 20 along Route 522, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Crystal J. Smith, 36, of Middleburg, was traveling north in a 2005 Hyundai Sonata when it struck the rear of a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Luther C. Yetter, 60, of Middleburg. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Smith will be cited with following too closely.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 2015 Acura MDX driven by an unnamed person back out of a parking stall and into a legally parked 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, troopers reported.
The collision occurred at 5:07 p.m. March 18 in the parking lot of Geisinger Urology, 5 Atrium Court, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin woman is wanted on allegations she stole over $870 in merchandise from Boscov’s, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Coleen Lowry, 39, allegedly went into the fitting room with multiple items of clothing and emerged wearing different clothing, along with multiple layers of clothing. Troopers said Lowry fled the store on foot when approached by store personnel. As she fled, she threw her purse to the ground and numerous items of stolen jewelry were recovered, police noted. She allegedly stole miscellaneous clothing valued at $340 and miscellaneous jewelry valued at $532.99.
A warrant has been issued for Lowry’s arrest, troopers noted.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was allegedly scammed into believing he purchased an iPhone via Facebook Marketplace.
Troopers said the incident occurred between April 21-22 at 306 Centerville St., Center Township, Snyder County.
An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A Sugarloaf man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 1:36 a.m. Jan. 1 along Barndon Place and Market Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Jeep was stopped and Stefan Scalleat, 24, was found to be under the influence. Charges have been filed.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:24 a.m. March 15 along Route 405, east of Muncy Creek Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Wanda M. Holliday, 78, of Hughesville, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Karin W. Thomas, 76, of Hughesville. Both drivers were belted.
Holliday will be cited with following too closely, police noted.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A vehicle dsecribed as a four-door Jeep Wrangler, white in color, fled the scene after allegedly colliding with a legally parked 2014 Jeep Compass in the parking lot of Dollar Tree, 1810 East Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. March 15.
The suspect Jeep had a black top and black bumper.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a guide rail at 3:56 a.m. March 13 along I-180 westbound, west of exit 15, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Sherri L. Leach, 51, of Williamsport, was traveling west in the right lane when her 2010 Pontiac G6 crossed into the left lane and hit a guide rail.. Leach was belted.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Overdose
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a possible drug overdose at 1:07 a.m. March 11 along Barts Drive, Anthony Township, Lycoming County.
The response was to assist emergency personnel, police noted. The victim was a 19-year-old Cogan Station man.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run man alleged burned a Williamsport woman with a cigarette.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. March 17 along Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. Ronald Jean, 56, allegedly committed the act during an dispute with his girlfriend, a 42-year-old woman. Jean was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $7,500 bail, police noted.
Harassment
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police cited a Montoursville man and woman after responding to a domestic at 1:50 p.m. March 18 along Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were cited after police said they pushed and shoved victims ranging in ages from 23 to 60, all of Montoursville. Two of the victims attempted to separate those fighting and were struck, police noted.
Retail theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Williamsport woman allegedly stole merchandise at 1:45 p.m. March 16 from Weis Markets, East Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Carly Oberle allegedly stole chicken seasoning valued at $1.67, a bottle of water, lubricant valued at $13, a vibrating finger ring valued at $16.49, bathroom hooks valued at $26.50 and mini-brand balls valued at $8.
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP —Several pieces of high-value jewelry were stolen from the residence of a Montgomery man and woman.
Troopers said the alleged incident was reported at 4:21 p.m. March 9 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. A promise ring valued at $50, bracelet valued at $179.99, ring valued at $1,999.99 and custom earrings valued at $8,500 were stolen from a 50-year-old man and 36-year-old woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
CLINTON TOWNSHIP —Someone damaged a 1998 Mack truck at Wengers Feed Mill, Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. March 8. The driver’s side window crank turn, turn signal knob and air lines were damaged. Additionally, small papers were stuffed in the ignition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found drugs
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. March 15 to East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, for an unrelated matter when suspected heroin and paraphernalia were discovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Stonington DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP - A Kulpmont woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 21 along Route 61 and Buery S Road, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers reportedly stopped a 2002 Ford Windstar and arrested Bridget Bills, 38, for DUI.
Found property
SHAMOKIN TOWNHSIP — A black nylon bag labeled “Amphenol Broadband Solutions” was found in front of the Stonington barracks.
The find was made at 12:40 p.m. March 18 at 2465 Route 61, Sunbury, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
