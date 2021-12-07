Child pornography charges filed against Turbotville man

WATSONTOWN — Multiple felonies have been filed against a Turbotville man accused of sending explicit images to a 13 year old.
Timothy Cawley, 32, of Main Street, Turbotville, has been charged with felony counts of child pornography (two counts), criminal use of communication facility and unlawful contact with minor (three counts).
The charges were filed as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between 11 a.m. Nov. 21 and 9:09 p.m. Dec. 1 at an address along Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown.
Troopers said they received a notification by the MeetMe app Skout that an individual allegedly sent sexually explicit images through the app to an individual they believed to be 13 years old.
The transmission was allegedly traced back to accounts being used by Cawley.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
