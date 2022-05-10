Editor’s note: The 76th District in the Pennsylvania State House includes Hartleton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and New Berlin boroughs as well as Buffalo, Hartley, Kelly, Lewis, Limestone and West Buffalo townships. District boundaries, which were redrawn to reflect 2020 census results, also include all of Clinton County.
JERSEY SHORE — Elijah Probst, 22, is one of two Democrats seeking the nomination of their party to represent the newly redrawn 76th District in the Pennsylvania State House.
Probst, of Clinton County, said he ran because he was “tired of not seeing younger people running for office and also worried no one would step up to win the election.” He sought to be part of the “the solution” rather than “the problem,” and was well-suited too understand and serve the district through his service as an Eagle Scout.
Issues which he said could be addressed through state policy include:
• High retail prices for gasoline could be eased by suspending the tax on it, “similar to Josh Shapiro’s (Democrat candidate for governor) proposal.” Legalization of marijuana use could save money by reducing the prison population and introduce a multi-billion dollar industry to the state which “would both reduce taxes and increase money available for subsidies for local small businesses and public works.”
• A shift to “ranked-choice voting would encourage people to vote for the candidates they really believe in, not just the ones from the two biggest parties.”
• Fighting for policy shifts which would benefit the local area and not let public money escape. “We lost the over $40 million the university had saved, taken from our community by the state. While enrollment was increasing prior to the (university) integration, the now-declining student population will impact our local economy.”
Incumbent Stephanie Borowicz (R-Pa. 76) has no challengers from within her party for the Republican nomination.
