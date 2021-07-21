WEST MILTON — Central Oak Heights and the Union County Historical Society (UCHS) will re-dedicate a monument honoring Shikellamy at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at Central Oak Heights (COH), 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton.
The program will feature remarks and a musical selection by Matthew Wagner, UCHS treasurer and COH representatives. Bruce Teeple, UCHS president, will follow with a talk which examines and evaluates Shikellamy’s role on the Susquehanna frontier.
Organizers noted COH is located just above the original site of a Shawnee village and later served as Shikellamy’s base of operations after his 1728 arrival in the area.
There is no charge for the program which is open to all. More information is available at the UCHS (570-524-8666).
