I-80 homicide suspect to be arraigned Tuesday

MIFFLINBURG — A Dallas, Texas, man charged with homicide and abuse of a corpse is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, of Mifflinburg.
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton issued a press release Saturday night stating Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 28, will be extradited from Connecticut to Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
According to the release, Pennsylvania State Police troopers are scheduled to fly to Connecticut on Tuesday from the Williamsport Regional Airport. They are expected to return with to the airport with Rollins at 12:15 p.m. From the airport, Rollins will be transported to Mensch’s offie for arraignment.
Rollins was charged after police said the body of Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va., was found Sunday, Feb. 7, along Interstate 80 in western Union County.
Troopers said 18 bullets were extracted from Landrith’s body. They reported tracking Rollins’ location via his cell phone after his number and email address were found on a paper in Landrith’s pocket.
Also found on her body were receipts from locations in Indiana and Wisconsin, which troopers used to determine the two were allegedly traveling together. Troopers said Rollins worked as a truck driver. Landrith had been a model.
He was apprehended in Connecticut.
