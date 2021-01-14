LEWISBURG — Saturday, Feb. 13 is the deadline to send a prerecorded entry for the talent portion of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) Virtual Gala and Family Variety Show.
Additions to the lineup must be family-friendly and no more than five minutes long. Music, both vocal and instrumental, dance, comedy and magic were suggested for entry.
The event will happen at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6 on the Zoom platform and be in lieu of an in-person BVRA gala for 2021. Funds raised from entry will go toward supporting and maintaining community programs such as summer camps, the Lewisburg Community Pool, the playground and skatepark at the community park, gymnastics and warming house programs.
Email officecoordinator@bvrec.org for more information about entering the fundraising gala. Or visit www.bvrec.org for more information.
