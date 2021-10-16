WILLIAMSPORT — Jen M. Cullin-Hetrick has been appointed associate director of admissions at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Previously, Cullin-Hetrick had been coordinator of admissions events and communications and an admissions counselor at Penn College. Prior to that, she served as a membership recruiter for the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg.
As associate director of admissions, Cullin-Hetrick is responsible for developing and executing communications and recruitment plans to meet enrollment goals for the college in accordance with strategic planning processes. She is also responsible for direct supervision and leadership of a team of admissions counselors, and she assists the director of admissions with strategic planning initiatives, admissions reporting, and the overall development and execution of admission services for prospective students and their families.
Cullin-Hetrick holds a Master of Public Administration, nonprofit management concentration, from the University of Colorado Denver. She earned a Bachelor of Science in earth and environmental sciences from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.
