TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Middle School recently announced the recipients of the Student of the Month Award for the month of October.
The recipients are chosen by a vote of the middle school faculty and the award is given to the member of each class that have the following qualifications: Courteousness, eager to learn and participate in class, at least a C average, good school citizen, well rounded individual and shows leadership potential.
The award winners for the month of October are:
• Grade 4, Jackson Bowers, son of Amy and Dennis Bowers.
• Grade 5, Daniel Hawley, son of Rebecca and Wayne Hawley III.
• Grade 6, Kristal Perez Rivera, daughter of Rosaned Rivera and Orvill Perez.
• Grade 7, MaKenzee Tallent, daughter of Nicole Hall.
• Grade 8, Colby LeBarron, son of Norie and Jeremy LeBarron.
