LEWISBURG — A unique partnership began presenting an equally unique form of hospitality Wednesday at the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market.
The Neighborhood Biergarten at the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market plans to be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays along the creek toward the back of market.
Civil War Cider, the Rusty Rail Brewing Company and Whispering Oaks Vineyard will respectively present hard cider, beer and wine slushies at the outdoor venue.
Alison Steibe, Lewisburg Farmers’ Market administrative manager, said games and seating by the creek would contribute to a relaxed family atmosphere. Lingering would be encouraged at the venue which will be open for as long into the season as people keep supporting it.
Gerald Stauffer, Lewisburg Farmers’ Market owner, credited the collaboration of the businesses and the help of Joe Sharp, market manager. The result was a good, comfortable, outdoor spot to further enjoy the market.
“We had to make sure the ‘i’s’ were dotted and the ‘t’s’ were crossed for the PLCB (Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board) rules,” Stauffer added. “It is interesting there are specific rules for farmers’ markets and we are fitting very nicely in those.”
Though a rope provides a barrier, Stauffer said it was to separate the area from the rest of the market. Take-away bottle sales would also be permitted, along with consuming at the creek bank.
Visitors under age 21 would be welcome to enjoy the games. Cornhole and Jenga were among the games on display for the opening.
Officials from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC), Union County and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) were on hand for the official opening. UPMC sponsored the GSVCC tent at the event.
