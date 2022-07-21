WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Plans for new industry in West Chillisquaque Township are moving forward, according to Vaughn Murray, chairman of the township’s board of supervisors.
Murray confirmed that convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is continuing with its development plans at the industrial park, and that Northumberland Solar I LLC is gearing up to begin construction on a township-spanning solar array.
“(Rutter’s) is still going through regulatory approval, and I know they’re waiting on some environmental clearances,” Murray said.
He said the company has requested a variance for the height of the potential project’s canopy, which will be presented to the township’s planning commission.
“Once they get those things done they’ll be bringing plans before the board of supervisors,” Murray said.
An initial proposal for the facility that included several diesel fuel islands, 50 parking spaces for tractor trailers, and parking for recreational vehicles was shot down by the board in October.
He added that he does not yet know the company’s intended timeline for the project.
Construction on the solar farm planned by Northumberland Solar I, a Dakota Power Partners venture, is slated to begin late this year. Conditional approval for the array was granted by the board at its June meeting, though Murray noted there were still a number of items being worked through. He said the project is also facing delays over environmental regulations which have pushed the start of work to October or November.
Murray described the project as “A large solar array that crosses between West and East Chillisquaque townships, with a large number of solar panels to collect and be tied into the electrical grid.”
According to the company, the solar farm would generate 70 megawatts of power, enough to power 15,000 homes each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.