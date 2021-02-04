WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective will bring this year’s People’s Choice performance, The Long Run: Music of the Eagles, to the stage of the Community Arts Center.
This socially distant performance, slated for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12-13, will have limited in-person tickets available for both nights. As well as tickets for a multi-camera, “up close and personal” live stream of the Saturday night performance, all of which is now on sale at the Community Arts Center box office.
“The people’s choice performance has become an annual fundraising event for the Uptown Music Collective,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “This year the Eagles were the community’s top choice after several rounds of voting in the Collective’s 2020 People’s Choice online voting event, winning out by a narrow margin over a virtual who’s who list of modern and classic rock or pop performers. Our students are extremely excited to bring this show to the CAC stage.”
This performance will feature the students of the Uptown Music Collective performing a variety of the Eagles' most well-known songs, including Hotel California, Already Gone, Life in the Fast Lane, Desperado, New Kid in Town, Heartache Tonight, and many more.
The Long Run will feature Collective students who have been preparing for this event for over two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional-grade light and sound show organized by the students themselves. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers but also direct the show. There is also a group of younger students, called “Tech Monkeys” who will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s much-heralded Special Performance Group 1.
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective Seniors Andrew Head (Montoursville) and Maren Snow (Lewisburg). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs), Izzy Brumbaugh (Williamsport), Molly Chapman (Montoursville), Isabella Cole (Loyalsock), Dominic Fredin (Montoursville), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport), Emma Luke (Loyalsock), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock), Tyler Noaker, and Gavin Paulhamus (Hughesville).
“The Eagles have always had a big impact on me musically throughout my entire life,” said Head. “Listening to them growing up really gave me a sense of comfort in music, and a sense of happiness. Being able to direct this show is a dream come true, and I am truly excited to be able to bring this amazing band's music to life on the CAC's stage.”
Advance and streaming tickets are only available through the Community Arts Center (box office and website). For details about the show visit uptownmusic.org or call 570-329-0888.
