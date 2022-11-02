MIUNCY — UPMC Muncy is meeting its goals and striving to make for the best patient experience, according to hospital officials.
During the hospital’s annual public meeting, held virtually Tuesday afternoon, Unit Director Janai Arbogast opened by sharing the story of a patient identified as Stewy.
According to Arbogast, Stewy arrived at the hospital Nov. 4, 2021, with a multiple-personality disorder. He was confused, angry. and yelling. At times, it was difficult for nursing staff to determine what kind of mood he was in. His demeanor also changed, depending on which personality he was at the time.
Through the continued care and understanding of the nursing staff, Arbogast said Stewy became more compliant, giving nurses nicknames and even dancing with some nurses in the hallway and in his room.
“I’m proud of my team and for their sincere care of Stewy and his particular needs,” she said.
She added that Stewy remains at UPMC Muncy, and is expected to soon be joining a long-term care facility.
Ronald Reynolds, president of UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven, said Arbogast’s story of patient care is what UPMC Muncy is all about, and that’s the “patient experience.”
Reynolds went on to say UPMC Muncy is rated first out of approximately 40 hospitals in the UPMC network.
He praised the leadership and staff “through COVID and a variety of challenges through which they have risen to number one.”
According to Reynolds, the hospital has risen to a 92 percentile rating by patients.
“We will not loose our competitive advantage by focusing on patient care,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds went on to list some of the recent advancementd at UPMC Muncy. He said the radiology department now has a new CT scanner, plus new digital X-ray equipment.
There is also a new ultrasound room with a new patient waiting area. Patient rooms received new flooring and a new air conditioning system has been installed.
Reynolds went on to include other areas of improvement at UPMC Muncy, including partnering with EMS providers and providing education and funding for those partners.
The hospital has also strengthened its security team, with an on-site police presence around the clock.
Patti Jackson-Gehris, president of UPMC in North Central Pa., talked about UPMC Muncy’s investment in the community.
Some of the current programs include: Partnering with Weis Markets in looking at the health needs in the region; providing a telemedicine program; and dispensing free narcan.
Challenges the hospital still faces includes addressing transportation needs for patients.
Another challenge is getting patients back to their wellness visits. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals were left feeling uncomfortable with going o a hospital in fear of contracting the disease. The hospital is focusing on ways to get patients back into a routine of regular wellness checks.
Jackson-Gehris said in the last year, UPMC contributed $1.5 billion in community benefits, in accordance with IRS guidelines, including more care to the region’s most vulnerable citizens than any other health care institution.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
