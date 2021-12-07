Built at the Newport News Navy Yard, Virginia, and commissioned in 1916, the USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) was the lead ship of her class of United States Navy “super dreadnought” battleships.
During WWII, she participated in every major naval offensive in the Pacific, from Alaska to Okinawa. During WWII, she earned eight battle stars and the US Navy Commendation Award for service.
After WWII, the “Pennsy” was used in two atomic bomb tests in July 1946. The ship was decommissioned in August 1946, but was kept at Kwajalein Lagoon for tests until February 1948. The Pennsy was found to have too much radiation and was not sea worthy. She was towed out to sea and sunk.
Two of the BB-38 guns, gun 22 (L3) and gun 28 (L2) were left on the ship during an overhaul in 1942 but were replaced in 1945. The guns were relined and sent to the gun barrel storage yard in Dahlgren, Va., where they remained for the past 50 years. They were “rediscovered” during a recent inventory, and the museum acquired them for display in 2009.
At the time of their introduction, the 14-inch/45-caliber guns were the most powerful naval ordnance afloat and could fire a 1,400-pound armor-piercing projectile 23,000 yards. The guns used smokeless powder as a propellant and fired separately loaded ammunition with the propellant charges in silk bags.
Manufactured in 1912 by the Midvale Steel Company of Philadelphia and the U.S. Navy Gun Factory in Washington, D.C., the guns are of built-up construction. The barrel consists of an inner tube, an outer jacket and eight hoops assembled under extreme heat and pressure to allow the gun to resist the stresses of the expanding propellant gases during firing. The exterior of the guns show three steps along their length and the barrels taper significantly towards the muzzle, ending in a bell shaped muzzle. The guns used a hinged Welin stepped, interrupted screw breechblock opened with a Smith-Asbury mechanism, the latter invented by Dorsey Frost Asbury in 1916 at the Naval Gun Factory in the Washington Navy Yard.
The barrels began life as Mk 1 14-inch/45 caliber guns. During the 1930s, both barrels were modified to the Mark 8s which included expanding the volume of the gun’s chamber to allow for increased propellant charges, which increased the muzzle velocity and, therefore, the range. These Mark 8 barrels were installed aboard the ship during a 1940 overhaul. One was installed in turret 1, the other in turret 2.
As part of the main battery, these guns were responsible for bombarding shore targets and engaging with enemy ships. During the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the Pennsylvania was in dry-dock. Only the ship’s anti-aircraft guns were brought to bear on the attackers; her main batteries remained silent since they were ineffectual against fast-moving targets. These guns would come into play when she supported operations during the campaigns for the Aleutian Islands, the Marshalls and Marianas Islands, Saipan, Guam, Peleliu, and the Philippines. During the Battle of Leyte Gulf, she was the last in the line of battleships when the American fleet performed the “crossing the T” maneuver against the Japanese fleet. Following the battle, she supported the US Army landing operations at Lingayen Gulf.
Her main and secondary batteries fell silent in early 1945 when she underwent a major overhaul to replace her worn out guns. These two barrels were removed at that time. They were relined and modified with chromium plating in the bore to increase the life of the barrels, resulting in the Mark 12 designation.
