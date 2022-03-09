SUNBURY — Route 147 is closed between Route 61 at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury and Brush Valley Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a rockslide with downed utilities.
A detour is in place using Brush Valley Road, Route 890 and Route 61. The roadways is expected to be closed for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.