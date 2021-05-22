Selecting trees and shrubs for your landscape design is fun. Plants can be purchased as bare root, balled and burlapped (B&B), or container grown.
The correct planting depth is very important. Do not plant the tree or shrub too deeply. Look for the root flare to determine the correct planting depth. The root flare is the area where the roots spread laterally away from the stem or trunk. The root flare should be located at or slightly above the soil after planting.
Bare root plants can be purchased and should be planted in early spring. The roots need to be kept from drying out by wrapping them in moist packing material. It is very important to keep this packing material around the roots damp and cool until planting time. Ideally, planting should happen within a few days after purchasing these plants. Remove all packing materials and soak the roots in water before planting. Soak the roots for at least one hour but not longer than twenty-four hours.
The hole needs to be shallow with a firm layer of soil at the bottom of it. The hole should be twenty-four inches wider than the root spread. Place the plant in the hole and fill loose soil around the roots. Do not cover the root flare. Water deeply. Some form of support may be needed for the plant and can be in place for up to a year.
The roots of the balled and burlapped (B&B) plant are surrounded by a ball of soil, which is covered with a burlap like material enclosed in a wire basket. These plants can be planted at any time of the year from spring to early fall.
The hole should be about one to two feet wider than the root ball. The depth should be from the root flare to the bottom of the root ball. A flat firm layer of soil needs to be at the bottom of the hole to prevent the tree from sinking. Taper the sides of the planting hole. Remove the wire basket, burlap, wires, and ropes prior to planting. Always pick the plant up by the soil ball. Backfill the hole with soil. Do not cover the root flare. Water regularly and deeply.
Container grown plants need to be watered between the time of purchase and planting since the soilless media does not hold water well. Avoid late season planting, as the soil temperatures could cool to less than 40°F before the plant establishes a stable root system in the backfilled soil.
The planting process is the same as for B&B plants. Remove the container from the plant. If the roots are growing in circles, cut the outer roots with a sharp knife in four or more places. Cut from the top to the bottom of the soil ball and make the cut several inches deep. Make a cut in the form of an X across the bottom of the root ball to also disrupt this area. Put the plant in the hole and backfill with soil. When the hole is about two-thirds backfilled with soil, fill it all the way with water. This helps to settle the soil around the roots. After the water has drained, backfill the planting hole with soil. Do not cover the root flare.
Enjoy your new plants and continue to water them, regularly and deeply, especially during the summer heat.
