NEW BERLIN — A way for local business to not only meet customers safely online but also meet them more personally was recently announced.
Art Lieberman, CEO of the S.U.N. Virtual Mall, said the interactive online sales platform was now in the works.
The S.U.N. Virtual Mall will allow customers to shop online while talking with a sales person, see stock and have questions answered in real time. It is largely intended for the “SUN” counties (Snyder, Union, Northumberland), but could expand.
Lieberman lamented the failure of so many businesses to come back amid the restrictions and the reality of coronavirus. But the “live chat’ feature of the site was a timely way to augment existing sales platforms.
The S.U.N. Virtual Mall could also provide a way to help a person starting a business in a difficult environment.
“He’s thinking, ‘I might be able to get a brick-and-mortar site cheap. But then I’ve got to decorate it. I have to buy some shelving, I’ve got to hire somebody and I’ve to to by some inventory,” Lieberman said. “This mall is a nice alternative to start with.”
The S.U.N. Virtual Mall was still partly in the concept stage. Lieberman said he wanted to have all preparations in place for a Saturday, April 1 rollout. Rent would be $400 per month, with a three month minimum at the start.
“I wanted to make it really affordable,” Lieberman said. “If it really works out, let’s say 100 stores at $400 per month, that’s $40,000 a month.”
Lieberman speculated that the need for online services will linger even after wider-spread distribution of an effective COVID-19 vaccine. No matter how effective, he suspected there would still be people who would not take it, possibly prolonging the pandemic.
Lieberman and partners Deanne Bower and Dave Malone recently produced a Virtual Hospitality Expo. The online gathering of owners and managers of campgrounds, RV parks, marinas, dude ranches, golf and ski resorts was offered in response to the loss of in-person conventions due to coronavirus (www.virtualhospitalityexpo.com).
