WVIA to broadcast Agnes newspaper documentary

Adam Slother records a segment for 'Reflections of Agnes.' The documentary will be shown at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, on WVIA.

 KEVIN MERTZ THE STANDARD-JOURNAL FILE

MILTON — A documentary produced by The Standard-Journal — and screened by strong crowds over the summer — is slated to debut on public television.

WVIA television will air the 90-minute "Reflections of Agnes" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.