MILTON — A documentary produced by The Standard-Journal — and screened by strong crowds over the summer — is slated to debut on public television.
WVIA television will air the 90-minute "Reflections of Agnes" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
The documentary, recorded and produced by Adam Slother of The Standard-Journal staff, features interviews with more than 20 residents of Milton and surrounding communities who were impacted by the June 1972 Agnes flood.
Audio recordings from WMLP radio broadcasts of the flood are included in the production.
More than 100 people turned out for the June debut of the documentary, held outdoors at the Milton Public Library. An indoor screening was attended by more than 50 people at Christ Wesleyan Church was held in July.
Slother credits Paul Hartman — who narrated the documentary and was interviewed during it — with helping to bring the documentary to WVIA's attention.
According to Slother, Hartman had connections with the public television station and "helped to get the ball rolling" for the channel to air the production.
"We had to submit the video so WVIA could review it and approve it," Slother said. "There were a couple of minor things that had to be adjusted, just with the wording of the sponsors at the beginning, some technical things.
"As far as the film itself, there were no issues," he continued. "I had to include closed captions, which meant me typing up every single word that was spoken on the screen."
It took Slother one to two days of work to add the closed captioning, so that those who utilize that option on their television are able to see the words on their screen as they're spoken during the video.
He praised Hartman for his assistance with the production.
"The documentary certainly wouldn't be what it was without his input and his help," Slother said. "I can't even put into words how much I appreciate everything he did."
He also thanked those who were interviewed for the production.
"I appreciate all the help I got from all the interviewees, and everybody that was involved with the project," Slother said. "Paul Hartman for going the extra mile, and putting in the effort to get this on television."
Slother approached Amy Moyer, publisher of The Standard-Journal, about producing an Agnes documentary earlier this year when he saw newspapers from the time of the flood sitting on a table near Moyer’s office.
“When Adam saw these, I could tell he was extremely excited about producing a documentary,” Moyer said. “He convinced me in no time that he could do this, despite only having a few months to complete it.”
From there, the project took off.
Slother started reaching out to potential interviewees in late February. Interviews were conducted throughout March. Editing and production took place from early April through the debut screening in June.
Moyer noted that staff members at The Standard-Journal compiled a list of individuals who should be invited to share their stories in the documentary.
“So many of our staffers from that time (in 1972) are gone, William ‘Bill’ Hastings, Charlie Johnson, Harold Prentiss, Nancy Minnick, Skip Westley, Dick Smith, Dick Lewis and Leroy Sweitzer are a few names that come to mind,” she said. “Nearly all of the downtown store owners are deceased as well.”
Of the nearly 50 people on the list of potential interviewees, Moyer said some were “camera shy.”
“But we found those to take the time to tell us their story,” she said. “That is what we have done for 132 years, tell the stories of our community. The good stories and the not so good. It is our job to document the history of our local communities.”
"Reflections of Agnes" is also available for purchase on DVD or Blu-ray. The cost is $10.60 for a DVD and $15.90 for a Blu-ray. Shipping is available at an additional charge.
To purchase a DVD or Blu-ray visit The Standard-Journal between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday, at 21 N. Arch St., Milton. Or call 570-742-9671 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.