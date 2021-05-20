LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School junior Catie Jacobson has quite a resume for a student.
Her interest and activities vary from gun violence prevention, human trafficking awareness, and immigration rights advocacy to issues around racial injustice and abolishing the death penalty.
And now she can add first runner-up recipient for the Rotary 4-way Test Speech Contest, held during this year’s Rotary District 7360 Conference. She represented the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club.
The 4-Way Test Speech Competition requires high school students to prepare a five- to seven-minute speech illustrating Rotary’s 4-Way Test, which asks the following questions: Is it the Truth? Is it Fair to All Concerned? Will it Build Goodwill and Better Friendships? Will it be Beneficial to All Concerned?
Jacobson’s speech, on the dangers of human trafficking, was chosen from the four finalist submissions as first runner-up. Nine area clubs from Rotary District 7360 had students participating in this year’s contest. Those included students from Selinsgrove; Clearfield; Lewisburg; Johnsonburg; Martinsburg, WV; Waynesboro; Shepherdstown; and Cumberland, Md.
“We are pleased and honored that Catie has won at the district level. Her interest in human trafficking awareness and ultimate prevention is an important topic for not only youth, but everyone, these days,” said Pamela Burns, speech contest coordinator for the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club.
Jacobson is not new to Rotary. She has participated in Rotary’s Youth Leadership Awards program, which is a program where students focus on developing their leadership skills in a retreat or camp-like atmosphere.
This summer Jacobson will be spending the summer as a communications intern with The Public Interest Law Center in Philadelphia. She also spent four months this past summer working as a field intern for Katie Evans’s campaign for Pennsylvania’s 85th House District.
Jacobson currently volunteers with Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America as a national trainer, and co-captained their voter registration efforts, signing up more than 100,000 young voters. She also serves as cofounder of Teach Against Trafficking, a youth-led movement that uses education to combat human trafficking.
She previously volunteered in McAllen, Texas, with Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, an organization that facilitates the transition from detention centers to permanent residences for asylum-seekers.
At school, Jacobson serves as the president of the Model United Nations, the student representative on the Lewisburg Area School District Alumni Association Board, and a member of FBLA, Global Minds, and Choir. She is also a member of the Spanish Honor Society, the Thespian Honor Society, and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.
She’s had published opinion pieces in the Philadelphia Inquirer and through interviews with the Huffington Post, Mashable, Courier Newsroom, and other newspapers.
“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to represent the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club, to discuss with a larger audience the advocacy work I do, and to learn about the passions of other young advocates. Young people deserve a place at the table, and I am so grateful to Rotary for facilitating these important conversations,” said Jacobson.
For the first time in Rotary history, the district contest had student’s pre-record their speeches for three volunteer judges to review and vote upon.
Jacobson, the daughter of Shari and Dave Jacobson, will receive a trophy and a $500 check from District 7360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.