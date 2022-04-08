I find it a bit ironic that IndyCar will be staging the Grand Prix of Long Beach this weekend — less than two weeks after Formula 1 announced it will be contesting a street race in Las Vegas, beginning in 2023.
The race through the streets of Long Beach was first contested in 1975, with Brian Redman winning the headline event, for Formula 5000 cars.
Formula 1 became the headline division at Long Beach in 1976, with Clay Regazzoni claiming the victory in a Ferrari. What’s considered by many to be the world’s top racing circuit raced at Long Beach through 1983. Winners included Mario Andretti, Nelson Piquet, Gilles Villeneuve, Alan Jones and Niki Lauda.
Although well attended as a Formula 1 race, promotors lost money due to the high fees associated with staging an F1 race. Beginning with the 1984 event — also won by Andretti — Indy-style cars have headlined the grand prix.
With the exception of a few years in the 1990s and early 2000s — when the Texas Motor Speedway drew mass amounts of fans — Long Beach has been the second-best attended IndyCar race of the season, behind the Indy 500.
While the event is a marquis one for IndyCars, some of the sports biggest stars have won the famed street race. Past winners include Michael Andretti, Al Unser Jr., Danny Sullivan, Alex Zanardi, Juan Montoya, Helio Castroneves, Sebastien Bourdais, Will Power and Dario Franchitti. Colton Herta — who is being eyed by many as the next U.S. driver who could make it into F1 — won this race last year.
For a multitude of reasons, street races are rarely successful in the U.S. In addition to the disruptions created to downtown traffic, there are also numerous regulations — and often public opposition — which must be overcome. That’s why Long Beach is such a remarkable event, it’s the longest running — and arguably only successful — street race in the U.S.
NASCAR continues to float the idea of contesting a street race, possibly in Chicago. I have serious doubts that such an event will ever be successful, even if it gets off the ground.
I have equal concerns about the 2023 F1 race in Las Vegas. Although it was decades ago, the series couldn’t continue to be successful in Long Beach, when another division has carried that race to great highs.
I still have serious doubts about whether the Las Vegas F1 race will actually happen. Even if it does get off the ground, it won’t be the first time the series has raced in “Sin City.”
Michele Alboreto won a street race contested around Caesars Palace, in 1982.
IndyCar has also staged a series of failed street races in Las Vegas. Mario Andretti and Tom Sneva won races at Caesars Palace in 1983 and 1984, respectively. Will Power won a poorly attended 2006 street race in the city.
With the failure of all of those events — and the difficulties associated with staging a successful street race in the U.S. — I have every reason to be a bit skeptical that F1 can stage a successful street race in Las Vegas.
If it really wanted to race in the Las Vegas market, the series should’ve worked with Speedway Motorsports to revamp the road course, which exists on the same complex as the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway. An F1 race on a natural-terrain road course in the city may have a fighting chance at being successful.
The Las Vegas street race will apparently come at the expense of F1’s marquis event — The Grand Prix of Monaco.
Although the world’s top sport may pull out of its most iconic venue, I fully expect racing in the principality to continue. Formula E has staged several races at Monaco over the last few years, and is primed to step up and become the venue’s headline event.
