HARRISBURG — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has designated Jan. 31 as the date for the special election to fill the seat in the 27th Senatorial District vacated this week by John Gordner.
This district covers all of Columbia, Northumberland, Montour and Snyder counties, as well as a portion of Luzerne County.
Gordner resigned from his senatorial seat to assume the position of counsel in the office of the Pennsylvania Senate interim president pro-tempore.
Thus far, Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) is the only candidate to announce a campaign for the office.
According to Schlegel-Culver, the the Republican and Democratic Party committees in each county within the 27th District must meet to discuss potential candidates for the seat.
The process followed by each of the county parties varies, based on county by-laws. After the individual county meetings, Schlegel-Culver said representatives from each party in all of the counties involved will hold a convention.
“It’s there that they make the decision who they are choosing to put on the ballot,” she said.
Northumberland County Director of Elections Lindsay Phillips said the special election will create extra expenses for her office. She did not have any details on the election as of Thursday morning.
"We do have to bring all the poll workers in," she said. "The mail-in ballots will be back. They will have to go out to people."
